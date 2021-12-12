Like an online grocery order in reverse: Albertans invited to drive-thru donation campaign

The Alberta Motor Association has chosen a unique way to help gather donations for food banks throughout the province this weekend.

On Sunday, the organization is mobilizing volunteers across the province for a drive-thru food donation campaign called #StacktoSackHunger, which is part of the AMA's annual Fill Our Fleet.

It says the idea helps Albertans who might have concerns about COVID-19 by providing a contactless service between donors and volunteers.

"Donors simply drive up, pop their trunk, and let our volunteers take care of the rest (like picking up an online grocery order, only in reverse!)," the organization said in a release.

The AMA says it hopes to stack donation boxes higher than ever before to help support the nearly 116,400 people who rely on food banks throughout Alberta.

"Strong communities require strong support – and with the need being greater than ever this year, every donation makes a difference," the AMA said.

Calgarians are invited to donate at the AMA's main Calgary office, located at 4700 17 Ave. S.W., between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Since 2009, the AMA says it has raised more than $767,000 for local food banks as well as 88,618 kilograms (195,370 pounds) of food.

More information on the AMA's Fill Our Fleet campaign can be found online.

Between Sept. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019, the Calgary Food Bank says it has distributed 121,813 food hampers to families.

Further details on current campaigns, including how to donate food and funds can be found on the official website.