'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split

Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

Some of the remaining newspapers in Canada printed headlines to the likes of 'SPLITSVILLE' and 'LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON,' on Thursday.

The prime minister said in a statement posted to social media Wednesday the couple "made the decision to separate."

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build," read the statement.

The Prime Minister's Office said Canadians can expect to see Trudeau and his wife together despite their separation and said they plan to co-parent their children while living apart.

The family plans to vacation together next week.

Here's a look at how newspapers in Canada covered the news.