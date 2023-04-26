'Like getting your kid into the NHL': Vancouver Island dog heading to Westminster dog show
A little dog from Vancouver Island will be in the Big Apple next month competing in one of the most prestigious dog shows in the world.
Pixie, a four-year-old silky terrier from Nanoose Bay, is going to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in May.
"It's really cool to be there with your own dog, something that you've bred that has proved her worth, and now you're going to compete with the other good dogs and see how she stands," said Pixie's owner and breeder, Carolyn Cool.
In January, Pixie won the American championship in Florida, punching her ticket to Westminster through a lottery system.
She's ranked the number two silky terrier in the U.S., and has competed in three shows closer to home this year, taking home "best in show" in one of them.
"Whether you're breeding or showing or owning a special dog, the ultimate goal is Westminster. It's almost like getting your kid into the NHL," said Nicole Simpson, Pixie's handler and part-time mom.
The 147th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is scheduled for May 8 and 9.
