'Like traumatizing them over and over': Changes to fireworks bylaw not stopping incidents

It’s the first May long weekend since the City of Waterloo made changes to its fireworks bylaw and city staff said some residents are not obeying the new rules.

“I spoke with the officers that were working last night and they received approximately 20 calls,” Nicole Papke, the City of Waterloo's director of municipal enforcement told CTV News.

The City of Waterloo updated its fireworks bylaw in September. Residents are only allowed to light fireworks on private property from dusk until 11 p.m. during Victoria Day, Canada Day, the Lunar New Year and Diwali, including one day before and after each holiday.

Officials said they updated the bylaw after receiving an influx of complaints about fireworks after last year’s Victoria Day long weekend.

According to Papke, the city is focused on trying to educate the public in the process, but anyone breaking the bylaw can face several fines of about $250 each.

“Our biggest thing is trying to encourage people to just be a good neighbour and understand that setting them off outside of those parameters can be really upsetting for people,” Papke said.

Due to how quickly they can be set off, Papke said it can be challenging to catch anyone.

“It is a bit challenging, I think because people hear the noise, but aren't exactly sure of the location. So, officers do spend time attempting to find it and often the fireworks are completed upon their arrival,” Papke said.

Ashley Demontigny, a Waterloo resident, said the noise caused by fireworks is a lot for her two dogs to handle.

“Every time it's like it's a brand new thing for them. It's like I don't know if they don't remember it properly, but it's like traumatizing them over and over again,” Ashley Demontigny, a Waterloo Resident said.

Despite the change to the bylaw, Demontigny said she still hears fireworks going off in the neighbourhood.

“Almost every night, we sometimes get a break for a few days and we're thinking okay, maybe they've learned their lesson, but then no, it happens again,” Demontigny said.

FIREWORKS SAFETY TIPS

Phatboy Fireworks has a store set up at The Boardwalk in Waterloo. Store operator Satinder Sran said anyone who plans to set fireworks off should be sure to use extra caution.

“You can put them in sand, dig them in the dirt. Maybe put bricks around them so they don't tip over just because the weather might be a little bit windy,” Sran said. “Everybody needs to check with the bylaws, what days you're actually allowed to light them off as well,"