Lily Lake and Tucker Park in Saint John closed after E. coli found in samples
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Jesse Huot
The City of Saint John says Lily Lake and Tucker Park have been closed for swimming after recent testing found high samples of E. coli bacteria.
In a news release Thursday, the city says the tests were conducted by Public Health and the high samples were found in both bodies of water.
Warning signs have been posted at the two locations.
Lifeguards will also stay at Lily Lake to tell visitors about the closure and ensure their safety, according to the city.
“Both swimming areas will remain closed until deemed safe by health officials,” said Erin White, communications manager for the City of Saint John in the release.
The city says further testing will be conducted early next week, and updates will be provided as they become available.
