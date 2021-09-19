Lime, Uber offering help to get to Ottawa polling stations on Monday

Ottawa voters can enjoy a free scooter ride with Lime to the polling stations on Election Day.

Lime has announced free scooter rides for people to and from the polls in Ottawa on Monday. In a statement, Lime says the free rides are "an effort to reduce transportation barriers such as cost, lack of car ownership."

Lime says riders can use the promotional code "LimeToThePolls" to receive two free rides up to 10 minutes on any Lime vehicle in Ottawa.

Lime will let its riders know of the promo via social media, in-app messages, and email notifications in order to allow as many riders as possible to take advantage.

Lime is one of three scooter providers offering scooters in Ottawa.

Meantime, Uber is offering up to 50 per cent off for round-trip rides to and from the polls on Monday, up to $5 off for each trip.

Uber Canada says you can use the code Vote2021 while the polls are open.