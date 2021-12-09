Limit indoor holiday gatherings with children who aren't fully vaccinated: Etches

Ottawa's top doctor is encouraging people to plan holiday gatherings that will decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission, especially with unvaccinated children.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches says she's concerned with the "consistent and significant" increase in COVID-19 cases over the last week.

"The risk is here now, and what we choose to do today will make a difference in the coming weeks and months," she said during a news conference on Thursday morning.

"To reduce community risk, I am encouraging all individuals to pause and to limit certain activities before, now and during the holiday season—particularly indoor activities where it involves individuals who are not yet fully vaccinated and where masks are not being worn."

Ottawa Public Health begin administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children aged five to 11 two weeks ago, and 40 per cent of that age group has received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, with Christmas gatherings set to begin, Dr. Etches says that is not enough to protect children in social settings.

"It's not enough protection for the holidays for families with five to 11 year-olds. It's not protection today, I mean my children were just vaccinated last week, but they're still not protected by the vaccine," Etches said.

"So this holiday season when you have unvaccinated children, we need you to be limiting the contacts with other unvaccinated children indoors without masks. So that means in extracurricular activities where it's indoors and crowded and no masks, I'm asking people to really think is that the priority for your family right now.

“School needs to be a priority."

There are 23 COVID-19 outbreaks in elementary schools and two in a secondary school in Ottawa, with Etches noting there has been an "explosive" number of outbreaks this month.

Etches told reporters after a marathon council meeting on Wednesday that she is concerned with the rise in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa. She repeated that message on Thursday, saying the rise in children's cases could lead to more cases in other age groups in the weeks ahead.

"So today, the concern is we're seeing a lot of COVID in the five to 11 years olds and that will lead to hospitalization if we don't take some action," Etches said. "If things don't slow in transmission we do have to think about other things and gathering limits in the homes where people aren't vaccinated, where people aren't wearing masks."

Ontario's social gathering limit is currently 25 people indoors, while the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit issued a Section 22 order to cap indoor private gatherings at 10 people.

Etches says she hasn't considered new restrictions on social gatherings yet, but that could be the next step if transmission rates don't decline soon.

"I'm worried that if this trend continues we will see an increase in social disruptions, including more class and school dismissal, and the reintroduction of restrictions on gatherings in homes and perhaps in public settings such as restaurants, bars, cinemas, fitness facilities and other businesses," said Etches.

As we approach the holidays, Dr. Etches says "our actions make a difference to keep each other safe when gathering."

"While gatherings are currently permitted, families should consider their own unique situations when choosing to gather with others. Is there someone at higher risk? What's the vaccination status of other guests?" said Etches.

"Choose ways to make gatherings safer, such as: limiting the number of guests, taking activities outdoors, having hand sanitizer available, opening a window to increase ventilation, maintaining physical distance and wearing a mask indoors with someone who is unvaccinated."

Two weeks before Christmas, people are still unsure what they will do for the holidays.

"We haven't made any holiday plans yet because we don't really know what we can do," said Mandy Daconceicoa, who moved to Canada from South Africa in October.

"I think everyone's got to be sensible. We've got to try and stop COVID. I think it makes sense but it's also hard for families."

Marie-Michele Genereux notes family members have started to receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're starting to give the third dose now so after a while I think it's important to see family as well."

Diane Lacaille tells CTV News Ottawa it will be a quiet Christmas due to COVID-19.

"Very small, just the family. I have two girls and the grandchildren," said Lacaille.