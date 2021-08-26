Limited access to roads on Tecumseh East due to construction

Limited access to certain roads on Tecumseh Road East in Windsor Ont., between Walker and Drouillard due to construction on Thursday and Friday.

Paulo Gaspar from Sherway Contracting Limited tells CTV news that there will be no access to the following roads on the noted days:

Albert Road: Thursday, August 26 between 7 a.m - 6 p.m.

St. Luke Road: August 26 and August 27 between 7 a.m - 6 p.m.

Factoria Road: August 27 and August 30 between 7 a.m - 6 p.m