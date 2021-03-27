Limited COVID-19 Vaccine appointments in North Bay, Britt, Sundridge for adults 75 and older this week

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says a limited number of COVID-19 Vaccine appointments have now become available to adults 75 years and older living in North Bay, Britt, and Sundridge.

The Health Unit says a number of appointments will be available at locations across the communities starting Monday.

Appointments will be available at Memorial Gardens in North Bay on March 29, March 31, and April 2.

Appointments will be available at the Britt Legion in Britt on March 30.

Appointments will available at the SSJ Arena in Sundridge on April 1.

How to book an appointment online:

1. Have your green Ontario health card ready.

2. Visit www.myhealthunit.ca/COVID-19Vaccine and click “Book an Appointment” to open the provincial Online Booking System.

3. Follow the online instructions.

How to book an appointment by phone:

1. Have your green Ontario health card ready.

2. Dial 1-800-563-2808 and choose option 5, then follow the prompts. The call centre will be open to book appointments from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

3. Please be patient. The Health Unit has all available staff working the phone lines in anticipation of your call. If you do not get through, call again at a later time.

For information on clinic locations, dates and times, please visit www.myhealthunit.ca/COVID-19Vaccine.

