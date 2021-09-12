'Limited edition' Calgary Expo 2021 returns after pandemic break

The Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo wrapped up Sunday after three days of events.

The event celebrating everything from video games to comics and science fiction was much smaller than in the past, with limited attendance due to COVID-19, distancing, and mandatory masks.

Normally the event sells up to 90,000 tickets, but sales were capped this year at 25,000.

Andrew Moyes, vice president of the expo, told CTV News that this year was a “limited edition” event.

“This is about coming together and celebrating, uniting under fandom,” Moyes said. “There is a great deal of excitement that we’ve experienced this weekend safely.”

Several celebrities hosted autograph sessions and joined panel discussions, including Laurie Holden from The Walking Dead, Matthew Lewis who played "Neville Longbottom" in the Harry Potter, and Ron Perlman from Hellboy.

Organizers hope the expo will be back to normal next year in April.

“We’ve had all the great features that everyone knows and loves,” Moyes added. “When we are back in April next year, we hope to be able to do it on our regular scale.

“This is a signature event for Calgary, a huge event for the city, so we can’t wait to be back to our regular scale.”