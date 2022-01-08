Linamar founder Frank Hasenfratz has died

Frank Hasenfratz, the founder of the Linamar Corporation in Guelph, has passed away.

His family released a statement saying the 86-year-old passed away peacefully at his home Saturday, after a battle with cancer.

Hasenfratz immigrated to Canada in 1957 following the Hungarian revolution.

He started the Linamar business in 1966 in the basement of his family's home near Guelph.

Hasenfratz retired from the company in 1997.

His daughter Linda Hasenfratz is the current CEO of Linamar.

"It was his vision and unrelenting drive that enabled us to build the company that Linamar is today," she said in the statement. "He leaves a tremendous legacy on the Canadian business landscape, changed the lives of so many, and provided careers, livelihoods and opportunities for thousands of people. He inspired and taught so many, myself most profoundly, and his spirit will live on in each of us as we continue to build the legacy of Linamar."

Hasenfratz had a huge impact in the community, not just as an employer but also as a philanthropist.

He has received multiple honours, including the Order of Canada.

The family said funeral arrangements will be posted in the next few days.

It is with profound sadness that the Board of Directors of Linamar Corporation announces the passing of the Company’s Founder, beloved leader and long-time Executive Chairman, Frank Hasenfratz.

https://t.co/AvYwIbq9jR pic.twitter.com/fm1OFe0RtS