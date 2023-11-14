Lincoln, N.B. cemetery gravestones knocked over, vandalized: RCMP

Another Fredericton-area cemetery has been vandalized, according to police.

In a RCMP news release, Oromocto police say they responded to a report of multiple gravestones knocked down and vandalized at the Lower Lincoln Cemetery in early November.

The vandalism is believed to have occurred between Nov. 3 and 5.

In October, the Forest Hill Cemetery in Fredericton, a cemetery in Harvey, and the Fredericton Rural Cemetery were all vandalized and defaced.

Anyone with information on the Lower Lincoln Cemetery vandalism is asked to call police at 506-357-4300, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

