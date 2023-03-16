Lincoln, N.B., homicide victim, 27, remembered as a 'well respected young man'

The victim of a homicide in Lincoln, N.B., this past weekend is being remembered as a well respected member of his community.

The RCMP found Lucas Solomon Polchies suffering from a gunshot wound Sunday around 4:10 a.m. on Lincoln Road.

Police rushed the 27-year-old member of the Bilijk First Nation to the hospital but he died from his injuries. The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating his death as a homicide.

Bilijk First Nations Chief Gabriel Atwin told CTV News the whole community is in mourning.

“Lucas was well liked by everyone in the community, a well respected young man,” Atwin said. “It’s such a tragic loss to the family and the community.

“He had a lot of friends and will dearly be missed by all of us.”

With no update from the RCMP on potential suspects, the community is waiting for developments in the case.

“From what I understand, the RCMP [is] investigating and we definitely hope that we get some justice out of this,” Atwin said.

According to Statistics Canada’s latest 2021 numbers, the homicide rate for indigenous victims is six times higher than that of non-indigenous victims.

The First Nation will have a celebration of life meal following the funeral service Friday.

Solomon-Polchies will be laid to rest in the community on Friday at 2 p.m.

The RCMP is asking anyone who witnessed the incident, has information about it, or who may have been in the area and has dash-cam or other video footage between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday to contact the Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-7267. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.