Line of severe thunderstorms currently crossing through Toronto
A line of severe thunderstorms is crossing through Toronto.
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning just before 5 p.m.
The weather agency said the line of severe thunderstorms are moving southeast at 20 km/h from Scarborough to Pickering.
If threatening weather approaches, Emergency Management Ontario recommends immediately taking cover.
The national agency said heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Strong wind gusts can also toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall is forecast.
Significant rain is in the forecast for city of Toronto. Ensure downspouts are clear and draining properly away from your home. If safe, clear debris from roadside catch basins to help water enter the storm sewer.
Learn more at https://t.co/ZrIMqioOe5 pic.twitter.com/J6N50nfWc8
A day earlier, a severe thunderstorm warning capable of producing nickel-sized hail and heavy rain was also issued for Toronto.
