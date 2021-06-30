Lineup takes over Leila supersite as it opens for youth walk-in Pfizer appointments

A long line of Manitobans took over the Leila supersite in Winnipeg on Wednesday morning as the site opened up for walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people aged 12 to 17.

The Manitoba government announced the walk-in appointments earlier in the week, saying they will be offered from June 30 to July 4. There will be about 330 Pfizer doses available each day,

The vaccinations began at 9 a.m.; However, Manitobans lined up much earlier in the morning to get a slot. Images from the scene show people in line with chairs, umbrellas and blankets as they await their turn.

Sarah Critchley, one of the people in line, said she got to the supersite at 6:30 a.m. and there were already many people in line.

“It’s good that so many people want to get vaccinated,” Critchley said.

The walk-ins are now closed for Wednesday. However, CTV News Winnipeg confirmed workers at the supersite were taking people’s names and giving them a time slot for later in the week.

Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people ages 12 to 17 in Canada.