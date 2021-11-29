Lineups at the pump as gas prices across Calgary drop
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
There were long lineups at the pumps Monday as Calgary motorists took advantage of a dip in gas prices before they disappear.
After weeks of prices around 1.40 a litre or more, prices have dropped across the Calgary area.
At Costco, the price Monday was down to 1.22 per litre, causing motorists to endure lengthy lineups for a chance to top up their tanks.
Other stations across the city were selling in the 1.37 range for regular unleaded.
Analysts predict prices will continue to dip until Wednesday, when OPEC is anticipated to boost the price by delaying an increase in oil production.
