Link alleged between two Winnipeg homicides: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said it has linked two recent homicides in the city, with officers alleging the incidents were not random.
The first investigation began on Jan. 29 when police went to the hospital for the report of a seriously injured man. Officers were then directed to a hotel suite at the Manwin Hotel on Main Street, where they found a dead man. The victim has been identified as Carl George Wescoupe, 40.
The second investigation began just days later on Feb. 1, when police went to a hotel in the 800 block of Main Street. Officers said a man had come to the hotel to ask for help after being stabbed.
Police were then directed to a home in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue, where they found the body of Lee James Boulette, 40.
The Homicide Unit has determined that these incidents are linked, and that they weren’t random.
Police identified three suspects, who have all been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. The suspects are Kurtis Joseph Dilallo, 39; Robert Shawn Murdock, 31; and Ernest John Young, 54.
None of the charges have been proven in court. All three suspects were taken into custody.
