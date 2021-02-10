Nova Scotia's Desmond fatality inquiry is resuming at the courthouse in Port Hawkesbury next Tuesday.

The inquiry is investigating why former soldier Lionel Desmond killed his family and himself in 2017.

The inquiry began hearing testimony in January last year, but proceedings were suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The probe was first announced in December 2017 after Desmond's twin sisters raised questions about his inability to get adequate treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder after he was released from the military in 2015.

