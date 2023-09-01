Lions Bay hiking trails remain closed for long weekend, resident slams council decision

Access to public parking and hiking trails will remain closed in the Village of Lions Bay through the long weekend.

The decision to close the trails was originally made last week, due to concerns over human-caused wildfires

The village’s mayor and council had initially voted to re-open things on Tuesday this week, but several councillors flipped sides during a re-vote Thursday.

The change of heart came despite input from Lions Bay Fire Chief Barrett Germscheld, who said it would likely be safe to reopen.

“We’re not in an extreme risk,” he said during a special council meeting

Germscheld said the extreme fire risk comes when temperatures are over 30 degrees and humidity is below 30 percent.

Neither of which are in the forecast over the next week.

“The hikers and backcountry enthusiasts, they turn in way more fires than they ever start,” he said.

Mayor Ken Berry was the only one who stayed with their vote to re-open, saying it’s key to listen to the experts.

"All of them said we weren't in extreme conditions, we didn't meet the criteria, and that the trails should stay open,” he told CTV News.

RESIDENT PUSHES BACK

The decision to keep the trails and parking closed isn’t sitting well with resident Ehsan Monfared.

"I'm embarrassed as a Lions Bay resident,” he told CTV News Friday.

Monfared says he’s concerned that this will give Metro Vancouver residents a bad reputation as unwelcoming to visitors from the region.

"The impression that council will leave residents with is that we don't care about Metro Vancouver, that we don't need Metro Vancouver — that they should stay out,” he said.

“My concern is: What if we’re in crisis, and we need their help?”

CTV News reached out to all councillors Friday but has yet to hear back.

However, during Thursday’s meeting, Coun. Marcus Reuter had some pointed words for those who have voiced concerns over the closures.

“There was a certain degree of unrest,” he said

"Frankly a lot of the people promulgating that unrest, I don't think they make it out of bed in the morning, they couldn't think their way out of a paper bag,” he continued.

“This is an elected council that’s supposed to represent the villagers of Lions Bay, that view doesn’t represent mine,” said Monfared in response.

“I certainly don’t look at community members and disparage them even if they take up some parking spaces and cause some congestion,”

In fact, Monfared says he and some other residents are now offering up their private parking spots in online hiking groups.

“They can come park in our driveways if they’d like to take advantage of the hiking, well move our cars street side because we have permits,” he said.

"At the end of the day, we don't get further by excluding people,”

Council is expected to reasses the situation next week.