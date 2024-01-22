Lions ignite spirit of fans on both sides of the border

It’s been a good month for Michigan sports teams.

The University of Michigan won the football national title. The Detroit Red Wings have played themselves back into playoff conversation, and how about the rise of the Detroit Lions.

“I don't know how you can't be excited,” said University of Windsor head football coach J-P Circelli after watching the Lions beat Tampa Bay to advance to the NFC championship game.

Even diehard Green Bay Packers fan Mike Morencie can't help but appreciate what is happening across the border.

“I feel great for the Lions fans,” said Morencie, owner of Nantais Athletics on Tecumseh Road West. “I've got great friends of mine that have been following the Lions for years and just haven't had much to crow about and I feel really good. Good buddy of mine Robby Campana.”

San Francisco beat Green Bay Saturday night to advance to the NFC title game. With the Packers out, Campana has faith Morencie will hop on the Lions bandwagon for the remainder of the playoffs.

“I know he's a Green Bay fan but I think Mike deep down inside would wish the Lions to win,” he said.

Morencie’s reply, “Not a chance.”

Campana was at Ford Field Sunday with his family along with over 60,000 fans.

“Electrifying from pre-game warm-up to after the game, walking to your car and the excitement in the city and the streets was amazing,” said the LaSalle resident who worked for the Lions for over 40 years before retiring in 2018.

He was there for Detroit's playoff win over Dallas in 1991 and has rubbed shoulders with Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.

“This is a special team,” Campana believes. “They have learned how to win at the end of a game. The coaching. The GM (general manager) has done a phenomenal job.”

GM Brad Holmes took some heat when he drafted running back Jamyr Gibbs 12th overall in last year's draft, but the Alabama standout impacted the game at a critical juncture with the game tied at 17 in the fourth quarter.

“That was one of the electric moments,” said season ticket holder Jim Vander Voort. “Obviously Barnes at the end, that was the crescendo moment.”

Vander Voort was also at the game and feels the players prowling the field for Detroit aren't the same old Lions.

“We're one game away. If they end the month with this win against the 49'ers next week, it's going to be the greatest month in Michigan sports history.”

Circelli said watching the Lions reminds him of the Lancers football program, “We did something that hasn’t been done in nearly 50 years and they’re doing the same things just over the bridge there. Obviously we’re not the same level but there’s definitely similarities. Just changing the culture is a big part of it.”

Lancers offensive lineman Corey Levesque grew up a Lions fan in Tecumseh. He was inspired to see Detroit centre Frank Ragnow go through an injury and have an impact on the game when it mattered most.

“Just to see a guy like that wanting to do something for the team, not only for himself, it inspires people like me to want to be like that as well,” said Levesque,

The Lions now have a date for the NFC title in San Francisco Sunday night.

“I think it’s pretty tough to question the toughness of the O-line for the Lions and they’ll have that run game going,” Circelli said. “I think it’s going to be pretty positive outcome for Detroit.”