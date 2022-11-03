Lions' Rourke ready to roar in west semi-final

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was having an outstanding rookie season, leading his team to an 8-1 record. That all changed August 19, when Rourke suffered a right foot injury against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Rourke would require surgery and didn't return to the lineup until the final game of the regular season against Winnipeg.

This week Rourke has been taking first team reps at Lions practice and says he will be good to go against the Calgary Stampeders in Sunday's west semi-final.

"Feels pretty good," he told the media after practice this week.

"I know that it's going to get better as the week goes on so I think that's a step in the right direction."

PLAYING THROUGH PAIN

Rourke completed seven of 11 passes against the Bombers and didn't throw a touchdown in the season finale, a 24-9 loss. But he said it was important to get in some game action before the playoffs.

He admitted the foot is still a little sore but he's not the only one who will be playing through pain.

"You might play all 18 games, but you're not going to go through a season without something, something nagging or lingering," said the Victoria, B.C. native.

"So to get to the point where It's just something that I'm maintaining and dealing with, I think I'm fine with that as long as I can do the thing and if I have to go through a little discomfort then so be it."

SHUTTING DOWN ROURKE

The Stampeders saw first hand just how good Rourke is back on August18,when hed the Lions to a 41-40 comeback victory.

Stamps defensive end Shawn Lemon said if the key to stopping the Lions isn't just about stopping Rourke.

"We've just got to be disruptive," Lemon said.

"We can't think about Nathan Rourke, we've got to think about the guys in front of him because they're protecting him," Lemon said.

"If we don't take care of our work in front of us we won't be able to get to him so we've just got to take care of our work. Play fast and attack."

MAIER MAKING HIS PLAYOFF DEBUT

Rourke isn't the only quarterback making his playoff debut on Sunday. Jake Maier gets his first post season start for the Stamps.

Maier said he's excited about the opportunity, adding that the team will be ready to play Sunday.

"I feel really good about this team, about our formula," Maier said.

"All the things we got to do to get better and be ready for the weekend."

FIRE IN THE BELLY

Running back Ka'Deem Carey played two games against the Lions this season, rushing for 145 yards and a Touchdown.

Carey said it's time for the Stamps to make a run in the playoffs.

"We're going into these playoffs hot and we preached that last year and we preached that this year," he said.

"I feel like this team has a little bit of fire from last year and the snowballs just keep going and I'm excited to see what we're about to do this year."

Not much separated these two teams in the regular season. The Lions won the first two games by a combined total of 3 points. The Stamps took the finale at B.C. Place 25-14.

Kickoff is 2:30 on Sunday.