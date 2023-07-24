Liquor and Lotteries employees plan more strike walkouts this week: union

All unionized employees for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will once again be walking out this week as the union president said there is still no deal.

Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) President Kyle Ross said on Monday the bargaining committee was working over the weekend but nothing has been reached yet.

With that, all unionized employees will continue to refuse overtime. MGEU members are the liquor distribution centre will be on strike Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, while Liquor Mart employees will be walking out for two days – Wednesday and Thursday.

"Given that there has been no change – whatsoever – to the employer offer, we are now announcing as escalation of strike action by liquor workers," Ross said in a news release on Monday.

This comes after unionized employees across the province walked off the job last Wednesday. With workers on the picket line, only a handful of stores in Winnipeg and Brandon were open.

They have been without a contract since March 2022 and Ross said the proposed 2 per cent wage increase is not good enough.

Ross had previously said a strike is the union's last resort.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries for more details, including if any stores will still be open during the strike.