Liquor Mart employee tests positive for COVID-19
Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) has said an employee at one of its liquor stores has tested positive for COVID-19.
MBLL said the employee from the Southdale Liquor Mart in Winnipeg is self-isolating.
Their last shift at the store was on Monday, Dec. 20 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
MBLL said the employee was not experiencing symptoms at the time but has since developed them.
In a release, MBLL says employees are expected to adhere to all safety protocols including proper mask use, hand hygiene, physical distancing and proper disinfection of high touch-points. The corporation also notes employees are required to self-screen for signs of COVID-19 before their shifts.
The Southdale Liquor Mart employee is the third reported case at an MBLL site this week.
