Liquor store employee doused with bear spray during theft: Nanaimo RCMP

Nanaimo RCMP are on the lookout for three people after an alleged shoplifting incident involving bear spray took place in March.

Mounties say on March 22, around 10:30 p.m., two women and a man entered the Landing Liquor Store in the Brooks Landing Mall.

Police say the women tried to distract employees while the man selected expensive scotch whiskey bottles to steal.

One employee confronted the man and told him that they were calling 911, at which point the man took out a can of bear spray and sprayed it in the general area of staff members, police say. The man then fled the area on foot.

Mounties arrived at the liquor store but were unable to find the man nearby. Police say the two staff members involved in the incident were offered medical attention, but declined.

Investigators are now looking to identify the three people who are believed to be involved in the incident.

The man is described as being in his mid-20's and standing roughly 6'2". He has dark hair that was gelled down, and was wearing white running shoes with a zipper on them.

One woman is described as an Indigenous woman with a heavy built who was wearing a long grey jacket and red hoodie.

The other woman is described as a white woman with a slim build who was wearing a yellow and black facemask, and a black hoodie with a white triangle logo on the front.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals, or who may have information on the incident, is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-9736.