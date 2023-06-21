Liquor store robbery caught on camera, EPS searching for 3 thieves

Police in Edmonton released photos and a video Wednesday of three people robbing a liquor store last weekend.

The video shows a female and two males with baseball bats enter the store on Desrochers Gate SW and Daniels Way SW on Saturday shortly after midnight.

"One of the males damaged a display on the counter and demanded cash from staff while the other male and female stole liquor," Sgt. Aubrey Zalaski wrote in a new release.

The robbers left the store about a minute after they entered with several bottles of liquor and other items.

One male suspect is described as having a light skin tone, average height and build.

He was wearing dark blue jeans, a black Blink-182 sweater and an orange and silver construction vest around the face.

The other male had a light skin tone, blonde hair, average height and build.

He was wearing blue jeans, a black sweater, black hat and a black face covering.

The female is described as being of average height with a slim build, having a light to medium skin tone and brown hair.

She was wearing dark clothing with a red bandana tied around her neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).