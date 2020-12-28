Guelph police are looking for two males and a female they say stole 60 bottles of liquor, valued at $2,400, from a business.

On Dec. 21, a lock box attached to fence outside a downtown Guelph business was reportedly taken.

Police say two men and a women used the key inside the box to break into the business and make out with the 60 bottles of liquor.

The first male is described as white, tall, thin, and wearing a black jacket with red pants that have a white stripe.

The second male is described as white, mid 30s, medium build, and wearing a black jacket with fur on the hood and dark pants.

The female is described as white, medium build, and also wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.