List: B.C. appointees of Order of Canada include province's first children's advocate

The Governor General has released her list of this year's appointees to the Order of Canada, a list that includes several British Columbians.

Among the 135 honourees nation-wide are former senator Murray Sinclair, who is also the former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and has been recognized for his commitment to the representation of Indigenous legal issues.

Also on the list are novelist Yann Martel, for his contributions to literature, and Paramount Foods owner Mohamad Fakih, for his involvement in his community.

Local recipients include Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a lawyer, judge and prominent voice on Indigenous issues who was also the province's first children's advocate.

Also from B.C. is former deputy premier and NDP cabinet minister Joy MacPhail.

Biomedical researcher and drug developer Pieter Cullis, of Vancouver, was honoured for "his mentorship of the next generation of scientists and entrepreneurs."

Also from Vancouver, cancer researcher and stem cell biologist Connie J. Eaves. Kelowna's David Ross Fitzpatrick, is also on this year's list for his leadership and economic, cultural and conservation efforts.

Professor of early childhood education Margo Lianne Greenwood, sports medicine expert and researcher Donald Chisholm McKenzie and figure skating judge Jean Riley Senft made the list, as did Verena Tunnicliffe, for "being a pioneer in the scientific exploration of the deep sea."

Lili Siewsan Chow received the honour for her work to promote and reserve the history of early Chinese immigrants to Canada, and for their contributions to the arts and young artists, Janis Dunning and Jacques Lemay were appointed.

Walter N. Hardy was honoured for his "pioneering contributions" in particle physics, materials science and high-temperature superconductivity, and Jane Heyman was appointed for her contributions to Vancouver's cultural landscape through the theatre sector.

Others on the list from B.C. are university administrator Ralph Nilson, contributor to the field of disability art David Roche and Diane Sowden, who works to raise awareness and prevent human trafficking and sexual exploitation of youth.

Marine virologist Curtis Suttle, stem cell bioengineer Peter Zandstra and public servant David Zussman were also honoured.

The full list and further details are available online. https://www.gg.ca/en/activities/2021/governor-general-announces-135-new-appointments-order-canada

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Penny Daflos