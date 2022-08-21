List of candidates set for Surrey South byelection
Staff
The Canadian Press
The candidate nomination period for the upcoming provincial byelection in Surrey South closed Saturday.
Elections BC says there are a total of five candidates, each representing one of the five registered political parties.
This includes Libertarian Jason Bax, Conservative Harman Bhangu, BC NDP Pauline Greaves, Simran Sarai of the BC Green Party, and Elenore Sturko representing the BC Liberal Party.
The seat became vacant following the departure of Liberal Stephanie Cadieux, who resigned in April to become Canada's first chief accessibility officer.
This comes a week after Premier John Horgan officially called the byelection for the electoral district.
It will take place on Sept. 10.
