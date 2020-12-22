Another personal care home in Manitoba has reported a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, Dec. 21, Manitoba health officials announced an outbreak of the disease at Concordia Place personal care home in Winnipeg. The province added that the facility has been moved to the critical or red level on its pandemic response system.

According to a memo on Concordia Place’s website, it learned on Dec. 20 that one of its health-care workers tested positive for COVID-19, however, no residents who were in contact with this worker are experiencing any respiratory symptoms.

Concordia Place said on the advice of the ministry of health or medical director, it may test asymptomatic residents in order to monitor the presence of the disease. At this point though, the personal care home has not been directed to do this.

Concordia Place will contact families if one of their family members is being tested.

“We appreciate this is incredibly unsettling news for our residents and their loved ones,” it said in the memo.

“Please be assured that we have moved quickly to enact precautions that will prevent any further spread of illness.”

The personal care home noted that the care of its residents’ health is its top priority, and has taken the following steps to ensure their safety:

Suspended admissions to the facility;

Staff are self-screening before coming to work;

Staff who come into contact with residents will continue to wear personal protective equipment;

If a resident becomes symptomatic, they will be isolated from other residents; and

Those dining together will be physically distanced at meals.

This is not the first COVID-19 outbreak at Concordia Place, with cases announced at the facility in September, October and November.

Manitoba has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at the Swan Valley Health Centre over.