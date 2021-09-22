List of Edmonton city council candidates capped at 74 as nomination period concludes

If you haven't submitted your intention to run in Edmonton's upcoming municipal election, you're too late. The nomination period ended on Monday.

Eleven candidates are hoping to become the city's next mayor.

Among the hopefuls are outgoing city councillor Mike Nickel, former city councillors Michael Oshry and Kim Krushell, and former federal minister Amarjeet Sohi.

Last year, Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson announced he would not be seeking re-election.

There are also 74 candidates vying for a spot on city council running in Edmonton’s 12 wards.

All 12 wards will have new names and boundaries as of election day.

Edmonton Public and Catholic School Board trustees are also up for election.

The full list of candidates is available online.

Edmontonians head to the polls on Oct. 18.