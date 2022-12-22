List of GTA school cancellations during holiday winter storm

The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is bracing for a big winter storm beginning tomorrow and some school boards are cancelling classes and buses ahead of the Christmas holidays.

The storm is set to hit most of southern Ontario starting Thursday evening until Saturday afternoon, with a mixture of rain, ice, snow and “dangerous” winds, according to Environment Canada.

The messy storm comes at an unfortunate time for many who are now facing delayed and cancelled flights ahead of Christmas.

In anticipation of the storm, some school boards in the GTA are cancelling in-person classes and buses tomorrow.

Here is a list of school and bus cancellations for Friday, Dec. 23.

Information for more areas will be added as it comes in.

CANCELLED

Toronto District School Board & Toronto Catholic District School

The TDSB and TCDSB have announced that they have decided to close all schools, administrative buildings and sites on Friday due to the storm.

“We recognize that these decisions can have a significant impact on thousands of families across Toronto and are not taken lightly, however given the current weather forecast, we felt it was prudent to make this decision now to provide families and staff with as much notice as possible,” the statement read.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said there will be no virtual classes on Friday.

"Because of virtual teachers in the TDSB teach from a TDSB school, virtual learning will not be continuing tomorrow," Bird said.

Peel District School Board

The PDSB is advising parents and guardians not to send their children to school on Friday as all of its facilities and worksites will be closed because of the expected severe weather.

There will be asynchronous learning activities available for students, the board said.

"The safety of our students, their families, and our staff is always our highest priority," the PDSB said.

"We understand that weather patterns may fluctuate unexpectedly before the weather arrives, and we always aim to make our decisions about inclement weather with the most up-to-date information possible."

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

In an alert on its website, the DPCDSB says all schools are closed to students on Friday.

York Region District School Board

All YRDSB in-person schools will be closed to students and staff on Friday. However, asynchronous learning opportunities will be available for students who normally attend in person.

York Catholic District School Board

All YCDSB schools and buses will be cancelled tomorrow. The board says teachers will set-up virtual learning environments for asynchronous learning (this includes St. Teresa of Calcutta Virtual School).

Childcare centres in YCDSB schools will remain open at the operator’s discretion, however Before and After Care Programs will be closed tomorrow.

Durham District School Board

Schools in the DDSB are scheduled to be closed tomorrow for the start of their holiday break. Durham Student Transportation Services has cancelled all buses in all zones (Zone 1, 2, 3 and 4) for Friday due to the weather.

Durham Catholic District School Board

The DCDSB has decided to close all schools tomorrow due to the weather. All buses in all zones (Zone 1, 2, 3 and 4) have also been cancelled tomorrow.

Halton District School Board

While the last day of school for HDSB students is Thursday, the board says all schools and workplaces will be closed on Friday.

Halton Catholic District School Board

The HCDSB says all of its schools and officers will be closed on Friday due to the winter storm.

Conseil scolaire Viamonde

The board says all schools and administrative offices will not be open on Friday. It is advising students to bring home their belongings at the end of the day Thursday as they won't be able to access building until they return on Jan. 9.