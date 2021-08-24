List of possible candidates to replace Manitoba's premier is thinning

The field of potential candidates to replace Brian Pallister is thinning.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding tells CTV News Winnipeg he is not running for the PC leadership and is throwing his support behind the only declared candidate, Tuxedo MLA Heather Stefanson.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires also announced in a post on Facebook she is not seeking the nomination either.

“I am truly humbled and honoured to have even been considered.” wrote Squires

This comes a day after the party announced an Oct. 30 date for the leadership election, as well as the rules governing the race.

Leadership candidates must pay a $25,000 entry fee, and sign up 1,000 new or renewed members, with new memberships in by Sept. 30. They must also submit nominations by Sept. 15.

The timing could make it challenging for other potential hopefuls like MPs James Bezan and Candace Bergen, who are currently campaigning in a federal election slated for Sept. 20th.

Coun. Scott Gillingham, who is also considering a run, sent CTV News Winnipeg a statement saying he will take a few days with friends and family to make a decision.

"Obviously, these rules do present some organizational and financial challenges in a very short window,” said Gillingham.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to former Conservative MP Shelly Glover, who has also indicated an interest in the job.