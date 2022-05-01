List of road closures in Toronto on May 1
Several events, including the Toronto Marathon, will be taking place in the city this weekend, prompting officials to close roads and divert some transit bus routes.
Here's a list of the closures on Saturday and Sunday.
TORONTO MARATHON ROAD CLOSURES
The marathon will take place on Sunday and will begin at Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue, concluding at The Exhibition Place. Thousands of participants from all around the world are expected to attend.
The race will impact numerous city streets.
The TTC said several bus and streetcar routes will be impacted by the marathon.
- 13 Avenue Rd
- 19 Bay
- 11 Bayview
- 14 Glencairn
- 26 Dupont
- 28 Bayview South
- 29/329 Dufferin
- 33 Forest Hill
- 34/334 Eglinton East
- 51 Leslie
- 54/354 Lawrence East
- 56 Leaside
- 65 Parliament
- 66B Prince Edward
- 72B Pape
- 75 Sherbourne
- 80 Queensway
- 84/384/984 Sheppard West
- 85/385 Sheppard East
- 96 Wilson
- 97/320 Yonge
- 98 Willowdale Senlac
- 121 Esplanade – River
- 124 Sunnybrook
- 127 Davenport
- 162 Lawrence-Donway
- 165 Weston Rd
- 501 Queen
- 504A King
- 504D King
- 509 Harbourfront
- 510 Spadina
- 511 Bathurst
- 512 St Clair
POLICE MEMORIAL CEREMONY
Also on Sunday, the Ontario Police Memorial Foundation will hold its 23rd annual Ceremony of Remembrance at Queen's Park.
The event, which pays tribute to fallen police officers, will start at 11 a.m.
The following road closures will be in effect from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Queen's Park Crescent East from Bloor Street West to College Street
- Queen's Park Crescent West from Bloor Street West to College Street
- Hoskin Avenue from St. George Street to Queen's Park Crescent West (local only)
- Grosvenor Street from Surrey Place to Queen's Park Crescent East (local only)
- St. Joseph Street to be closed at St Thomas Street and traffic will redirected to Bay Street West (local only)
- Charles Street to close at St. Thomas Street and traffic will be redirected to Bloor Street West (local only)
The TTC said 13 Avenue Rd and 94 Wellesley buses will be diverted to accommodate the ceremony.
WEEKEND PROTESTS
Toronto police said they will have an enhanced presence in the downtown core this weekend due to about 14 planned protests.
Police added that there will be rolling road closures.
TTC
On Saturday, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations due to the construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Shuttle buses will be running.
WEATHER
It will be mainly sunny on Saturday with a high of 14 C. It will be a different story on Sunday. Environment Canada said showers will be in the forecast and the high will be 9 C.