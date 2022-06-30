List of road closures in Toronto this Canada Day long weekend

If you are staying in the city for the Canada Day long weekend, there are several road closures to keep in mind.

Toronto police say drivers heading to watch fireworks along the waterfront should expect traffic delays as there will be road restrictions on Lake Shore Boulevard East.

“Please consider taking public transit throughout this weekend,” Const. Alex Li said Thursday. “We would ask the public to remain patient. We want everyone to have a safe and celebrate responsibly this weekend.”

Here are other road closures to remember:

Canada Day

Mel Lastman Square celebrations:

Yonge Street will be closed between North York Boulevard and Park Home Avenue from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Friday

Hillcrest Avenue from Yonge Street to 30 metres east of Yonge Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The southbound Yonge Street curb lane fronting Mel Lastman Square is closed and won’t open until 5 p.m. Saturday.

East York Canada Day Parade:

Cosburn Avenue will be blocked from Greenwood to Woodbine avenues from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday, as well as Woodbine Avenue from Cosburn to Trenton avenues.

ActiveTO

The following road will be closed from 7 a.m. on Saturday to 7 p.m. on Sunday:

Bayview Avenue from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square

River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

TTC

Friday: The TTC will be operating on a holiday service schedule and has increased service to accommodate those attending Canada Day festivities.

Downsview Park celebrations: Customers can take Line 1 to Downsview Park Station. The 101 Downsview Park route will be suspended between 3 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

Mel Lastman Square: The 97 Yonge bus will be diverting between 11 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. to accommodate the celebrations at the square. Anyone attending the event can take Line 1 to North York Centre.

East York Parade: The 70 O’Conner, 87 Cosburn, 91 Woodbine and 93 Parkview Hills bus routes will be diverting between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. for the parade.

Saturday and Sunday: There will be no subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations due to track work. Shuttle buses will be running.

Construction closures

Wellesley Street East from Ontario Street to Sherbourne Street is reduced to one westbound lane for bikeway and road reconstruction.

Wellington Street East from Yonge Street to Church Street is reduced to one westbound lane for TTC track replacement and sidewalk improvements.

Travel lanes on The Queensway between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue are reduced to a minimum of one shared travel lane in each direction for King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles TTC track replacement and road reconstruction work. King Street West is also closed at this intersection.

Scarlett Road is reduced to one lane in each direction for culvert replacement at Humber Creek.

Bloor Street East is reduced to one lane in each direction for Glen Road Bridge and tunnel replacement.

Kipling Avenue from Ganthorn Avenue to Snaresbrook Drive is reduced to one lane in each direction for culvert replacement at Barry Creek.

Royal York Road from North Drive to Country Club Drive is reduced to one lane in each direction for culvert replacement at the Humber River.

Shoreham Drive near Jane Street is reduced to one lane in each direction for pedestrian bridge rehabilitation.

Royal York Road from Leland Avenue to Thompson Avenue is reduced to one lane with a temporary traffic signal for bridge rehabilitation over Mimico Creek.

The Queensway west of Windermere Avenue is reduced to two lanes in each direction for bridge rehabilitation under South Kingsway.

Bloor Street West from Dundas Street West to Perth Avenue is reduced to two lanes in each direction for bridge rehabilitation and road reconstruction.

South Kingsway from the Gardiner Expressway to Ripley Avenue is reduced to two lanes in each direction for bridge rehabilitation.

Cummer Avenue from Bayview Avenue to Leslie Street is restricted to one lane in the eastbound direction for bridge rehabilitation and road reconstruction.

The Overlea Boulevard Bridge over the Don River is reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge rehabilitation.

Lake Shore Boulevard West between Bay and York Streets is reduced to one for gas main replacement.

Parking

The Toronto police parking enforcement unit will not be carrying out the following on-street parking bylaws on Friday:

rush-hour routes

posted signs indicating Monday to Friday regulations

Weather

It will be mainly sunny for the long weekend. On Canada Day, it will be a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 29 C with a humidex of 35.

It will also be sunny on Saturday and Sunday with highs of 26 C and 24, respectively.