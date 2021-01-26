A new report exploring the best places to live and work for members of the film industry has ranked Calgary number 10 among 25 cities across North America.

The list, complied by MovieMaker, looked at major cities and considered numerous factors including, surveys, research on business environment, recent productions, visit to locations and quality of life.

According to Calgary Economic Development, Calgary continues to show it’s one of the top destinations for film and television production in North America.

“Calgary prides itself on being a film-friendly city for many reasons,” Mary Moran, president and chief executive officer of Calgary Economic Development, said in a release.

“We work closely with municipal departments, business zones, community leaders and the arts community to ensure one-window access to quality locations and services.”

According to Moviemakers website, this year’s list was different than any previous list the organization had conducted as more moviemakers are now considering making changes to their lives, starting with where they live.

The site notes the COVID-19-related lockdowns have had an effect on top list cities, such as Los Angeles and New York City, as people explore other centres.

“This was obviously a very different year for our annual list of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker, it’s a time of incredible upheaval, but also opportunity,” said MoveMaker editor-in-chief Tim Molloy.

“Many in the film and TV industry are looking to change their way of life, and many cities and towns across the country are welcoming these storytellers with open arms.”

This was the first time Calgary had been included in the rankings.

“We offer a competitive business environment and have a large pool of local talent available for productions,” said Moran. “We are thrilled MovieMaker recognizes the benefits of filming in our city. We’ve been the best kept secret amongst insiders for a long time and it’s great to see the recognition happening on a broader scale,” said Luke Azevedo, commissioner, film, television and creative industries for Calgary Economic Development.

“Calgary is the fourth largest film jurisdiction in Canada, so it’s no surprise that our city continues to be a top destination for film and television productions globally.”

For more information on the complete 2021 list visit MovieMakers website.