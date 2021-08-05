List: PNE Fair announces concert lineup ahead of 111th opening

This year's Pacific National Exhibition Fair will look a little different when it opens its gates for the 111th year, but live music will still be among the activities.

The PNE unveiled its concert lineup Thursday, ahead of its Aug. 21 opening, saying this year's focus will be local artists.

Due to COVID-19 there won't be large, seated concerts in the amphitheatre, CEO Shelley Frost said, but instead a concert stage will be set up in its "Revel District," with live music featured throughout the day.

These concerts will be free for fairgoers to attend, and seating has been described as "festival style."

Here's the 2021 lineup:

R&B Allstars

Groove & Tonic

Dr. Strangelove

The Motown Show featuring the Hitsville Band

Soulstream

Bobby Bruce's Nearly Neil and the Solitary Band

ABRA Cadabra – A Tribute to the Music of ABBA

The Paperboys

March Hare Band Beach Party

Tickets to the fair, which runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6, are $15 for adults, and $12 for kids and seniors. While entry is free for kids five and under, parents or guardians must still reserve free tickets.

All tickets need to be purchased in advance for a specific day.