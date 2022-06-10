List: Watch these movies for free in Stanley Park this summer

Movie fans, which film would you like to see this summer?

The annual Summer Cinema event is back this year, and organizers are asking those who plan to attend to vote for what they'd like to see.

The annual series of movie nights in Stanley Park invite visitors to bring their own chair or blanket and settle in to take in a Tuesday night movie, weather permitting.

All movies start "after sunset," which, based on the schedule, is between 9:20 p.m. earlier in the summer and 8:15 p.m. later in the season.

Much of the lineup for the Stanley Park showings has already been decided, but one night has been left as "TBA."

The options for Aug. 2 are: Bhoemian Rhapsody, Spice World and Rocketman. The theme of the date is "Pride Night," title sponsor Evo Car Share says.

Movie fans can cast their vote online.

This year's lineup features a variety of fan favourites from the late 1970s to 2001.

The rest of the schedule is as follows:

July 5: The Lion King (1994)

July 12: Zoolander (2001)

July 19: Top Gun (1986)

July 26: Jurassic Park (1993)

Aug. 2: TBA

Aug. 9: Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

Aug. 16: Dirty Dancing (1987)

Aug. 23: Grease (1978)

All selected films are rated G or PG.

The weekly showings are weather-dependent, and no tickets or reservations are required. Those who wish to attend just need to show up at the Grand Lawn at Ceperley Meadow in the park, an area near Second Beach.

There's room for 5,000 people, organizers say.

Those looking to make the night a little more special can buy general admission tickets to access a VIP sating area at the front of the lawn. There are 200 Adirondack-style chairs that can be reserved for any of the movie nights.

These tickets cost $28.64 each and can be purchased online in advance.

Guests are encouraged not to bring their pets, but they aren't banned.

Smoking and barbecues are not permitted.