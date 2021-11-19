LISTEN: Controversial Spadina-Fort York MP Kevin Vuong breaks his silence

It's been just shy of two months since Kevin Vuong was elected as the independent Member of Parliament for the Toronto riding of Spadina-Fort York.

For the first time since being on the campaign trail, he's now breaking his silence.

As a candidate, Vuong ran for the Liberals but was dropped by the party following a past sexual assault allegation coming to light during the waning days of the campaign. Vuong denied the allegation noting the charge was later withdrawn. While he went on to win the Spadina-Fort York riding in downtown Toronto, Vuong has faced calls to resign.

In an exclusive interview with NEWSTALK 1010's Moore in the Morning, Vuong fields questions about his previous charge of sexual assault, why he wasn't forthcoming about it, whether he has any regrets about how he handled the situation, and if he believes he's a good MP for the people of his riding.