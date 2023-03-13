Listen to the Music: The Doobie Brothers coming to the Maritimes this fall

The Doobie Brothers have added a Canadian leg to their latest tour and are making two stops in the Maritimes.

The classic rock band’s “50th Anniversary Tour” will make 10 stops across six provinces and will kick off at the Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre on Oct. 13.

The event will mark The Doobie Brothers’ first performance in the city in more 40 years.

The group will then play Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B., on Oct. 14.

The tour will see Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald and Pat Simmons, as well as long-time guitarist John McFee, back on the road together for the first time in more than 25 years.

“Last year we got to play Toronto and London, Ontario and we’re excited to be able to make almost a dozen more stops in Canada in 2023,” said Johnston in a release Monday.

The tour will then head to Australia, Japan, Singapore, and the United States.

The Doobie Brothers are known for their timeless hits such as “Black Water,” “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” and “Long Train Runnin’.”

The group has sold nearly 50 million albums worldwide, won four GRAMMY Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

They also own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, “Best of the Doobies.”

Tickets to the Moncton and Halifax shows go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

A limited number of VIP Packages will also be available.