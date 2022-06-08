Listeria outbreak at Ottawa retirement home leads to two deaths

Two residents at a west Ottawa retirement home are dead due to a Listeria outbreak.

Ottawa Public Health said Wednesday morning it's aware of four confirmed resident cases at City View Retirement Community on Meadowlands Drive. Two of those cases have been fatal. There are no staff cases.

Ottawa Public Health is investigating the outbreak along with Public Health Ontario and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, OPH said in a statement.

Listeria is a bacteria that causes listeriosis, a serious infection. People usually become ill after eating contaminated foods. The disease usually affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

In a statement, City View management said the outbreak began in early May and they have been working closely with public health officials to determine the source of the listeria.

"Despite a month of investigating the outbreak with Ottawa Public Health, the source has not been disclosed to us OR no known source was identified," the statement said. "We purchase our food through reliable suppliers and require staff to follow all food storage and handling procedures."

"Our hearts go out to the residents and families, and hope that the last reported case in mid-May was the last and that the outbreak is resolved."

High-risk foods, such as deli meats and ready-to-eat cheeses, have not been served at the home since May 4, public health officials said.

Since that date, OPH has conducted 10 site visits, "including multiple food safety compliance inspections and follow-up inspections and at least one Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point audit," the statement said.

Food samples and environmental swab samples have been sent to Public Health Ontario Laboratories to determine the cause of the outbreak. PHOL requires about one week to provide initial results and two weeks for the final results, OPH said.

CTV News has reached out to Trivada, the retirement home's owners, for comment.