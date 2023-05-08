Listowel bomb threat confirmed as hoax: OPP

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a 31-year-old Howick Township resident after officials responded to a bomb threat in Listowel, around 50 kilometers northeast of Kitchener.

On May 5, around 10:30 p.m., OPP responded to the bomb threat at a Mitchell Road South address in Listowel.

According to OPP, the threat was confirmed to be a hoax.

The resident was arrested and charged with:

Uttering Threats - Cause death or Bodily Harm

Public Mischief

The was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Stratford on June 12

Anyone with information regarding this or any incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.