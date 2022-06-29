Listowel emergency room closed for part of long weekend

For the second time in two days, a Southwestern Ontario hospital has announced a temporary Emergency Room closure.

Officials with Listowel Memorial Hospital say that staffing shortages will mean that their Emergency Room will be closed from Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m. until Saturday, July 2 at 7 a.m.

“For the last two years, our staff have gone above and beyond, and now need a break. We simply cannot ask them to do more,” says Listowel-Wingham Hospitals Alliance, CEO, Karl Ellis.

Yesterday, officials with the Huron-Perth Healthcare Alliance announced that the emergency room at the Clinton Public Hospital will be closed starting Friday at 8 p.m. until Tuesday at 8 a.m., marking the longest 24 hour closure of an Emergency Room due to a nurse or physician shortage, in Southwestern Ontario.

The closest hospitals to Listowel, are in Wingham and Palmerston, while the closest hospitals to Clinton, are in Seaforth and Goderich.