Listowel family frustrated after inclusionary flags damaged

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after half a dozen flags at a Listowel residence were damaged in what the homeowners believe could be an act of hate.

Police say at this point, the motive is unclear and the incident is being investigated as mischief.

The flags targeted line the fence of Kristie Martin’s home and include those supporting Black Lives Matter, pride, abortion rights and Every Child Matters.

“We wanted to put them up to show people that Listowel is a safe place. You be out, you can be proud, you don’t have to live in fear,” Martin said.

Police believe they were damaged sometime over the weekend or on Monday.

“They cut [the flags], and they were really angry about it,” Martin said. “I think the one that they hated the most was the ‘Science is Real’ flag, that’s the one they spent the most time on.”

According to Martin, when the family put the flags out in August, their friends bet on how long they would last.

“A few people said it wouldn’t even be a week before they were down, but it was just under a month they made it,” she said.

The incident has left the family frustrated and concerned.

“We were a little shaken, maybe we’ll be a little more careful about going to the door and walking around alone, stuff like that,” she said, adding the family stance committed to diversity and inclusion.

“Even with this kind of hate, we’re not deterred,” Martin said.

Police are currently looking for the person responsible for the damage to the flags.

Martin said with all the security cameras nearby, she is optimistic the culprit will be caught.

“These colours don’t run and neither do we,” she said. “You can keeping doing whatever, we’re not going to leave, it’s not going to scare us.”