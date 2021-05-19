Listowel, Ont. strongman flipping 400 pound tire for charity this weekend

Chris Kurz will be spending part of his long weekend flipping a 400 pound tire, for charity.

“When you try and lift a tire for the first time and you can’t, and then you keep training and eventually, you do it. It’s just so meaningful. It’s a proud moment,” says Kurz.

Kurz, who owns Dyna-Fit gym in Listowel, will flip this tire end over end 350 times, starting Monday night at 7 p.m.

His goal is to raise $40,000 to help fund nutrition programs at Listowel’s numerous schools.

“Why now? Because the world needs some positive things around health right now. There was no way we were going to cancel this event because of the pandemic. We need to feed children, and we need to feed them better,” he says.



Listowel, Ont. resident Chris Kurz seen here flipping a 400 pound tractor tire. (Scott Miller/CTV London)

The tractor tire flip was supposed to happen at the Listowel Fairgrounds in front of a packed grandstand, but that plan was scuttled due to COVID-19 gathering limits.

“We booked the track two years ago, and then everything changed numerous times. But we’re driving on. We’re not going to let anything get in our way. Only thing in our way will be that tire, and we’ll make short work of that this coming Monday,” Kurz says.

He has reason for that level of confidence, Kurz has carried hundreds of pounds of loonies, pulled zambonis, carried cars, and run ultra marathons over the years -- all in the name of charity -- raising $115,000 along the way.

He’s already had over $10,000 donated towards this, his seventh strongman event, marking his 40th birthday.

“Our goal is 40. We’re going for $40,000 for 40 years, and we’re going to get there,” says Kurz.

Kurz encourages people to livestream his feat of strength Monday night, and donate by clicking here.