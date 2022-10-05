Literacy Nipissing celebrates grand reopening

Literacy Nipissing in North Bay celebrated its official grand reopening, a major milestone after the learning centre burnt down in 2020.

Although it's been operating and offering services again, a reopening was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly three years later, after finding a new home and getting through the pandemic, the learning centre was able to welcome people to its new location.

"To go from that to this is overwhelming sometimes," said Vandra McQuarrie of Literacy Nipissing.

"Not even a fire -- not even a fire -- could stop us."

McQuarrie said Literacy Nipissing offers services to around 150 people per year teaching reading, writing and other life skills.

"We have students who do not know how to read one letter of the alphabet and all of a sudden they learn how to read, write, how to pay their own bills," she said.

"They learn what those numbers mean on those bills. We have students who know a lot of stuff but don't have a GED diploma, so we offer them the opportunity to learn skills, to maybe go on and get a better job."

"The reason why I want to come here is because I want to learn more," said learner Jack Osborne.

"I have my tutor right now. We go through the books and do stories and everything."

Having offered services to more than 6,000 students over the years, McQuarrie said many students go on to be successful at all different paths of life.

"They say, 'Oh, I could never repay you. I'm so thankful for all that you've done for me,'" she said.

"They're the ones who have done the work. All we did was offered them a place and a teacher. We offered them an opportunity to reach their potential."

McQuarrie said she hopes the centre continues to grow, adding they are always welcoming new students.