Lithium battery sparks Innisfil house fire causing $500,000 damage

Officials say a lithium battery left on a back deck sparked a fire at an Innisfil house over the weekend, causing half a million dollars in damages.

Fire crews responding to the Crescent Road house fire arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames shooting out the roof.

Officials say no one was home when the fire broke out late Saturday morning.

Firefighters battled the blaze with an offensive attack; no injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire is not considered suspicious.