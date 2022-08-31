Litter of five kittens looking for homes

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has a sneak peak at a pack of adorable and rambunctious kittens getting ready for adoption at the Sudbury SPCA.

The litter of five is named after characters from the popular TV series Stranger Things and is six weeks old. Three of them are blonde, one is grey and one is grey and white.

Their mother, Joyce, is also up for adoption.

They will all be available for their forever homes in a couple of weeks, Jen Hughes of the Sudbury SPCA told CTV News Tuesday.

There are about 15 cats and several dogs currently available at the shelter at College Boreal.

Hughes said kittens like to scratch and climb by nature but usually tend to settle down pretty quickly.

Having a safe place for your cat to go, like a scratching post, is a great thing to have, Hughes said.

She said string toys are a great way to bond with your cat, but should only be used supervised to avoid potential injuries to your furry friend.

So far, all three of the animals featured on the weekly Take Me Home Tuesday feature – Sassy, Def Lepperd and Lucky – have been adopted.