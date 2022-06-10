Little bee keeper up for award

Lola Pastorius may only be six-years-old, but she is all ready following a path started by her Mother Ellie Cook, and her friend Marianne Griffith in the world of Beekeeping.

Cook and Griffith started the London Ontario Learning Apiary (LOLA) four years ago.

"We started with a couple (hives) and they've been adding on as we go. We have nine hives at this location," says Griffith.

Those hives sit in a field in Old East Village and have been the location for workshops of all ages. The focus is geared towards younger kids, and that is the focus of the submission for a David Suzuki Foundation contest currently running to award grant money to celebrate young change makers and climate change activists.

"Kids in the community can get hands on experience. They can explore, collaborate together, and just learn more about beekeeping," says Cook.

Pastorius welcomed friend Wes Donaldson to the Apiary Friday morning to learn more about the bees.

"Worker bees go and collect pollen from plants. They actually make honey by spitting it from one of their mouths to another and then back to the others,"says Donaldson.

To vote for LOLA bees, visit their website and click the link. Voting concludes on June 13th.

The group plans to use the grant money if successful to purchase bee-suits for kids to take part in courses this summer.

"We really are motivated to provide this type of hands on environmental education because these are the skills kids are going to need in the future,"says Cook.

The winner will be announced on June 22nd with summer workshops to follow.