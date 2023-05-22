iHeartRadio

Little boy's ride named coolest in all of Guelph


A little boy in Guelph was pulled over while driving his car, but he didn't get the usual kind of ticket.

Two-year-old Easton got the ticket from a Guelph police officer which states he has the coolest car in town.

"Can I get a fist bump?" an officer is heard asking in a video.

Dad Dalton, who shared the video and picture online, says Easton was being shy, but is very proud of the title as well as his blue and yellow toy car.

