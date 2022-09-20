Little Buddy: Friendly Sudbury dog looking for a home

Alexandra Binns of the Sudbury SPCA says that she and the staff at the shelter are surprised 'Little Buddy,' a five-year-old male dog, has not been adopted after spending about a month at the facility.

He came in after being surrendered to a local veterinarian with several porcupine quills in his face. Thankfully the SPCA was able to help. He is currently at Ontario SPCA Sudbury & District Animal Centre located at College Boreal.

Binns describes Little Buddy as a ‘ham sandwich,’ both friendly and affectionate.

“(Buddy) loves people, loves toys, full of joy; like just loves everything and everyone … well-behaved,” Binns said to CTV News.

The well-behaved canine needs medium-high activity, she said, and is great with people and crowds.

Buddy has done well with new environments and with other dogs. Buddy has not interacted much with cats while at the shelter.

Check back next week as we feature another Sudbury shelter pet.

Catbury, the cat featured in last week's Take Me Home Tuesday, is still at the Sudbury shelter.

All of the other previously featured pets have now been adopted.